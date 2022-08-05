AirAsia Riders Given Full-Time Employment With RM3k Minimum Salary

AirAsia delivery riders (both Super App and Food) will be offered full-time employment with a minimum salary of RM3,000.

This was announced by the AirAsia Super App and AirAsia Food owner, Capital A Bhd, earlier this week. The company's chief exec, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, also mentioned that these full-time delivery riders will also receive some added benefits in the form of EPF, Socso, savings account, medical coverage, annual leave, and others.

**Image credit: AirAsia

"Gig workers are the heroes of our delivery operations"

According to Tan Sri Tony, "We are thrilled to be welcoming the riders into our family. As many people know, AirAsia has always been about people, and we believe that people are our greatest asset. This applies across all of Capital A’s business units, including the AirAsia Super App."

“Just as our baggage handlers, cabin crew, and pilots are the backbones of our aviation business, these gig workers are the heroes of our delivery operations," added Tan Sri Tony.

*Image credit: AirAsia

20 permanent riders + looking for more

This might possibly cause an overload of applicants, but both AirAsia Super App and AirAsia Food will conduct a proper screening process as part of the hiring procedures. It's a tactic for them to bring up the fight against other super app companies like Grab and FoodPanda.

The event organised by the company also saw six new full-time riders being awarded two brand-new motorcycles and a number of flight tickets. Quite a nice perk to have as part of the AirAsia family. But, are they now working on the clock? Is it still a gig economy? More details to follow.