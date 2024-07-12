All-electric MINI Countryman SE officially launched - From RM258,888

If you fancy an EV from MINI but want something bigger than the new Cooper SE, then perhaps the new MINI Countryman SE All4 might float your boat which made its first public appearance during the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 back in May.

The all-electric variant, debuts with a distinct design featuring short overhangs, a short bonnet, a long wheelbase with large wheels, a new octagonal grille, and adaptive LED headlights with a high-beam assistant.

The new model is noticeably larger than its predecessor, adding 6cm in height and 13cm in length. Enhancing its unique character, the front and rear LED lights offer three light signatures, and a specially orchestrated welcome and goodbye animation for all light modes.

The Favoured Trim, standard in this model, includes roof and mirror caps in either Vibrant Silver or Piano Black, high-gloss black window slot cover and door cladding elements, an optical skid plate at the front and rear, and 20-inch Windmill Spoke wheels in a two-tone finish.

Going to performance, the MINI Countryman SE comes with dual electric motors powering all four wheels with 313hp and 494Nm of torque. 0-100km/h is achieved in just 5.6 seconds as well as a limited top speed of 180km/h.

It is also enhanced by a slightly wider track width, an increased wheelbase, a finely tuned damping system, ultra-preloaded anti-roll bars, and an integrated braking system. These features collectively improve the vehicle's handling and driving dynamics.

Featuring a 66.5kWh battery pack, the all-electric Countryman can travel up to 432km (WLTP) but charging is far superior with 22kW of AC charging and supporting up to 130kW of DC charging. When connected to one, 30 minutes is all it needs to charge from 10% to 80%.

Inside, the spacious and inviting cabin features a curved dashboard with textile surfaces and door cladding made from two-tone recycled polyester fabric. The Favoured Trim also includes knitted fabric with a houndstooth pattern in Dark Petrol, coloured accent fabric strips, and JCW sport seats in Vescin Beading in Vintage Brown or Dark Petrol, along with a sport steering wheel.

A notable innovation in the New MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is the absence of a traditional instrument cluster. Instead, driving-related information is displayed on the MINI head-up display behind the steering wheel, and other functions are accessible via a touch-sensitive centre icon or voice control.

The new MINI Countryman SE ALL4 is equipped with a first-in-industry 240mm round OLED display encased in a sleek glass frame. This display operates with the new MINI Operating System 9, the MINI Maps Package, and the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant.

To create an immersive user experience, the vehicle offers MINI Experience Modes with eight selections to change the interior ambience with ambient illumination and newly developed MINI Driving Sounds, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Exterior colour options for the new MINI Countryman SE ALL4 include Smokey Green, Legend Grey, Nanuq White, Melting Silver, Blazing Blue, and Chili Red. Asking price? RM258,888 (RM266,288 together with MINI Malaysia's Extended Warranty AND Service Package).

If you still prefer the ICE version, then the new MINI JCW Countryman All4 has also arrived here in Malaysia featuring a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine that punches out 300hp and 400Nm of torque. Top speed? 250km/h.

JCW fans will also appreciate its JCW bits and pieces but the biggest highlights are of course the JCW Performance Brakes and a set of 20-inch JCW Flag Spoke Wheels wrapped in sport tyres. Yours from RM389,888.