All-New Toyota Corolla Open for Booking - 2 Variants, Estimated Price RM129k and RM137k

UMW Toyota Motor announced today that the all-new Toyota Corolla is now open for booking, and that it will be launched in Malaysia very soon.

Customers who wish to be the first to own the new sedan may place their orders at any authorised Toyota showroom nationwide starting today, 12th September 2019.

The car will be offered in two variants here, with an estimated price as mentioned below:

Corolla 1.8G – RM136,888

Corolla 1.8E – RM128,888

Completely redesigned and re-engineered using Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA), the new Corolla promises to offer better handling, as well as better driving dynamics and comfort compared to the outgoing Corolla Altis.

Thanks to the new platform, the Corolla has also grown by 10 mm in length and 5 mm in width. Wheelbase length remains the same but the car is now 45 mm lower than before.

The all-new Corolla will also get the latest Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), an integrated safety systems that provide a safer driving experience and other sophisticated features.

Details are still limited but looks like there will only be one engine option – the 1.8 litre 2ZR-FBE 4-cylinder NA petrol engine which produces 140 PS and 177 Nm, paired with a CVT-type gearbox.

That said, watch this space for mode details on the all-new Toyota Corolla.

