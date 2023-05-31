An image of the upcoming Volvo EX30 EV has surfaced ahead of its global debut

An image of the Volvo EX30 was leaked on Twitter recently before its global launch on 7th June 2023. The EX30 represents Volvo's smallest crossover model to date, and the leaked side profile image gives us an idea of what it may look like.

In terms of exterior design, it's obvious that the Volvo EX30 takes inspiration from the larger and more luxurious Volvo EX90. Prior to the leaked image of the Volvo EX30, design sketches had been revealed to the public a few months ago.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Volvo EX30 is considerably more compact compared to the XC40. As a reference, the Volvo XC40 has a length of 4,440mm, width of 1,910mm, height of 1,651mm, and a wheelbase of 2,702mm.

Regarding the estimated size, the Volvo EX30 is expected to have a length between 4,200mm and 4,250mm when equipped with 20-inch rims. If the EX30 opts for 19-inch rims, the overall length would be less than 40,00mm.

Volvo recently released this cheeky picture of its dash (can you spot the small EX30 in the picture?

At the same time, Autocar has also verified that the Volvo EX30 will be available with two battery choices and an option for all-wheel drive (AWD). One variant will offer a 51kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, similar to those used by Tesla and BYD.

The other battery option available is the Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) battery, which has the capacity to store energy up to 69kWh. When combined with a rear-wheel drive system exclusively, the EX30 can travel up to 480km on a single full charge.