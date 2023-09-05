Audi owners, myAudiWorld is the essential app to have for a breezier ownership experience

If there’s one more app that proud Audi car owners should have in their smartphones, it would be the newly introduced myAudiWorld app by PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM). The app brings together an array of features to make the ownership experience even more convenient, enjoyable, and tailored to Audi owners’ needs – whether the car is new, 5 years and older, or even if it’s a parallel import vehicle.

One of the most useful features you can use in the app is probably the Service Appointment Request. No more calling or waiting at the Audi service centre to secure a slot as customers can easily schedule service appointments at their preferred Audi service centre via the app - complete with a Service Reminder feature. Just use the Dealer Locator in the app to find the nearest Audi Centre for sales or aftersales needs.

This multipurpose app also helps Audi EV owners to find EV Charging Locations, making it easier to plan journeys and charging stops. An Emergency Assistance feature is also available for quick and easy access to 24-hour emergency assistance with a dedicated helpline.

The rest includes Exclusive Offers where owners can redeem vouchers directly through the app to enjoy exclusive promotions on various Audi services and accessories. The News and Updates feature on the other hand provide owners push notifications on the latest news, launches, exciting developments, and updates from Audi Malaysia.

Denyu Bostandzhiev, Managing Director of PHSAM commented this introduction means that owners are empowered with greater control over their Audi ownership and driving experience. "The myAudiWorld app represents Audi Malaysia’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and reaffirms the brand’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. With this, our customers have easy access to a wide range of services and features, essential for maintaining their Audi in pristine condition while offering unparalleled convenience, right from their mobile devices," he added.

“In addition to what’s available for newer vehicles, the myAudiWorld app is dedicated to providing exceptional care for Audi vehicles that are 5 years and older, including parallel import vehicles. With exclusive care packages such as Audi Plus (which comes with roadside assistance) and Repair packages, we aim to promote peace of mind for our valued customers, ensuring that their vehicles receive the utmost attention and support they deserve” concluded Denyu.

The myAudiWorld app is now available for download on Android, Huawei, and iOS devices. Visit the Audi Malaysia website at www.audi.com.my to learn more.