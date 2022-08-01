Audi Malaysia Unveils 2022 Model Prices With SST

PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the new distributor for Audi here in Malaysia, has announced its entire 2022 model line-up together with the prices (SST included).

This 'rejuvenation' for the brand in the local market marks a new era for Audi and starting July 2022, a total of 11 different models are on sale from the Q2 all the way up to the RS 7.

New models, new prices

Below are the prices for your reference (OTR excluding insurance in Peninsular Malaysia) and inclusive of the 10% sales tax.

MODEL VARIANT PRICE A5 Sportback S Line (2.0 TFSI Quattro) RM454,162.00 A7 Sportback S Line (3.0 TFSI Quattro) RM714,907.50 A8 L S Line (3.0 TFSI Quattro) RM1,046,907.50 Q2 S Line (1.4 TFSI) RM282,710.00 Q3 S Line (1.4 TFSI) RM304,890.00 Sportback S Line (2.0 TFSI Quattro) RM357,223.60 Q5 S Line (2.0 TFSI Quattro) RM486,223.60 Sportback S Line (2.0 TFSI Quattro) RM487,223.60 Q8 S Line (3.0 TFSI Quattro) RM867,422.00 RS 4 Avant (2.9 TFSI Quattro) RM859,655.00 RS 5 Sportback S Line (2.9 TFSI Quattro) RM809,655.00 RS 6 Avant (4.0 TFSI Quattro) RM1,082,402.00 RS 7 Sportback (4.0 TFSI Quattro) RM1,088,402.00

As an added bonus, all new Audi models sold from 1 July 2022 onwards will also come with three years of free maintenance, five years of unlimited mileage warranty, and five years of roadside assistance.