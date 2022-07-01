PHS Automotive Set To Revive Audi In Malaysia

Audi is set for a new lease of life in Malaysia thanks to PHS Automotive Malaysia.

Audi is about to be rejuvenated in Malaysia as PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced that it will be the official distributor of the Audi brand in the country.

Wholly owned by European automotive specialist Porsche Holding Salzburg (PHS), PHSAM will be representing the wholesale, marketing and aftersales for the Audi brand in Malaysia.

Leading the PHSAM team are its two Managing Directors, Erik Winter and Kurt Leitner. They are no strangers in Malaysia as they also hold the Managing Director position at sister company Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).

“The premium automotive landscape is extremely competitive, and we have plenty to do and multiple challenges to overcome, but we are fully committed to the growth of the Audi brand. Our focus will be on strengthening the SUV, S line and Quattro range, with electrification playing a major role in the Company’s future planned roadmap,’’ said Erik.

Management processes are already in place, with other priorities being expanding aftersales services and strengthening the existing dealer network.

“Customer satisfaction is top of the list for us, and we recognise the importance of a strong working relationship with our dealer partners to grow and reach our targets and enhance the ownership experience for our customers,” added Kurt.

The present product line-up includes a selection of sedans, sportbacks and SUVs such as the A5, A7, Q3, Q5 and Q8, and performance RS models.

Audi cars purchased from 1st of July will also be offered with 3 years free maintenance, 5 years unlimited mileage warranty and 5 years roadside assistance.

The Audi brand currently serves its customers and owners via Audi Centres located in Juru and Glenmarie, and an authorised Service Centre in Ipoh. The Audi Centre in Setia Alam will resume operations on the 1st of August 2022.