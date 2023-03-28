Editor's Pick
  Audi RS3 joins the Malaysian RS stable - 400hp, 500Nm, yours from RM647k

Audi RS3 joins the Malaysian RS stable - 400hp, 500Nm, yours from RM647k

Who doesn't love a supercar-killing hot hatch, which is why PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has introduced the all-new RS 3 Sedan, priced from RM646,990 to RM655,990 with the Audi Assurance Package(duties and sales tax included).

Just like the third-generation Sportback and second-generation sedan (the sedan came later) the current RS3 models are powered by the latest generation of Audi’s 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder engine, which outputs 400hp and a whopping 500Nm of torque.

Audi RS3 Malaysia

Paired with the award-winning engine is a 7-speed S tronic transmission, which helps the car get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

No wonder its 2021's fastest compact car on the Nurburgring 

Audi RS3 Malaysia

A major highlight is the all-new RS Torque Splitter and specific RS 3 modes. The new Audi RS 3 is the first Audi model that comes standard-equipped with a torque splitter. It replaces the rear axle differential and the previous multiple disc clutch package on the rear axle.

Audi RS3 torque splitterInstead, an electronically controlled multiple-disc clutch is used on each of the drive shafts. This ensures that the right amount of torque is optimally distributed along the rear axle. During more dynamic driving, the torque splitter increases the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with the higher wheel load, which significantly reduces the tendency to understeer.

Design - Performance meets luxury

Audi RS3 Malaysia

The Audi RS 3 Sedan is a fusion of luxury and performance, combining a bold exterior and widened body. The broad, strikingly accentuated front wings and aggressive air vents make a powerful impression, accentuated with signature RS black Audi four rings, singleframe and honeycomb grille. 

Darkened Matrix LED headlights offer digital daytime running light signature and RS-specific coming home/leaving home and dynamic light sequences.

Audi RS3 interior Malaysia

The car's interior is impressive too and can be had in black, red or green trim and features stylish fine Nappa leather sport seats with RS honeycomb stitching and RS-exclusive steering wheel. 

Colour options

Six colour choices are available: Kyalami Green, Kemora Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Python Yellow and Daytona Gray.

For more information on the RS 3 Sedan, visit the nearest Audi Centre or visit www.audi.com.my for full product specification and options, as well as further information on the Audi Assurance Program benefits which include extended warranty and maintenance.

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

