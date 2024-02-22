Auspicious promos await you at Sime Darby Motors City, 23-25 February 2024

It's time to follow up on more auspicious promotions for this year's Chinese New Year at Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara.

From 23 to 25 February 2024, time to catch a bundle of amazing deals, rebates, and promotions from renowned brands such as BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, BYD, Ford, Volvo, as well as some lovely examples from Sime Darby Auto Selection.

Auto Bavaria (BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad)

From 23-25 February 2024, get the best deals from Auto Bavaria for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. Don't forget to bring along the family to enjoy special CNY performances plus exclusive rebates, low-interest rates, and more.

For selected BMW models, customers can also enjoy a complimentary BMW Wallbox as well as an 8-year/160,000km warranty for high-voltage batteries.

Looking for a premium two-wheeler? Take part in the BMW Motorrad 100 Years Anniversary Celebration Sales campaign to be eligible for a 3-year warranty and hassle-free financing packages. Test rides for selected models are also available.

Hyundai

Hyundai is also joining in the fun with attractive rebates and low financing rates from 1.58%. All new ICE purchases will receive a Touch n Go card preloaded with RM600.

Going electric? No worries on charging as each new vehicle purchase will be bundled together with RM720 ParkEasy credit, 15% off Shell Recharge High Performance Charging sites, and 10% cashback on Shell Recharge Destinations Site for a year.

Jaguar and Land Rover

Fancy the new Range Rover Evoque? Come on over to Sime Darby Motors City to view AND test drive this new beauty.

Complimentary insurance vouchers up to RM22,000 await for selected new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle purchase as well as a 5-year Warranty and Servicing plus 3-year roadside assistance for greater peace of mind.

There's also a wide selection of approved pre-owned Jaguar and Land Rover that come with a minimum of two years of warranty and servicing. There's even the approved Jaguar I-Pace starting from RM379,000 for those who are interested.

Click on the links to browse the Jaguar and Land Rover line-ups and get more details from Jaguar Land Rover showrooms in the Klang Valley @ Ara Damansara (03-92123102) and Penang (04-2913116).

BYD

Looking for an affordable EV that ticks all the right boxes? Head over to BYD and enjoy 0% financing rates, special cash rebates, comprehensive service packages that offer a peace of mind by covering maintenance costs for a certain period, reducing the overall cost of ownership, as well as charging credits, and complimentary wallboxes for your home charging needs. It's time to go green without breaking the bank.

Ford

Pickup truck enthusiasts can also join in the festivities with a free 2-year Maintenance Program for every successful registration of the Ford Ranger XLT, XLT Plus, and Raptor models.

Keep a closer eye on that Ford Ranger XLT Plus and they'll even include exclusive cup holders worth RM565 from Ford Genuine Accessories.

Volvo

All Volvo models are bundled up together with the complimentary Polestar and Volvo Service Agreement (VSA5+) maintenance package for an enhanced ownership experience here in Malaysia.

Sime Darby Auto Selection

Pre-loved also deserves some love and Sime Darby Auto Selection is here to deliver amazing limited-time deals, extended warranty, and complimentary service packages for their wide array of high-quality vehicles.

Enjoy high trade-in value for any of the cars available under the Auto Selection banner that has been fully inspected and refurbished to the finest degree with guarantees that all of them are never involved in floods, fires, or major accidents as well as tampered mileage.

