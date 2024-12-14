Your next ride awaits at the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024, 12-14 January at Bukit Jalil Stadium

Sime Darby Auto Selection is returning to the Bukit Jalil Stadium this year with an even bigger bang in the form of the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024.

From 12 to 14 January 2024 (9 am to 7 pm), a wide range of high-quality and certified pre-owned units of BMW Premium Selection are on sale together with a huge list of exciting offerings from BMW and MINI.

Special promotions are up for your next dream ride but it's only for a limited time, folks. A prime example of this would be the G20 BMW 320i Sport with prices starting from as low as RM190,000.

For those who are looking for an EV like this fine-looking BMW iX below, competitive pricing also applies at the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024 together with exciting packages to sweeten the deal such as high trade-in value, extended warranty, complimentary service package and many more exciting offers!

Start your new year with these special deals only at the Auto Bavaria Grand Special 2024 happening at Carpark B, Bukit Jalil Stadium from 12-14 January 2024, 9 am to 7 pm.

Lock those dates and take advantage of all the amazing limited-time deals and high trade-in values for the best quality cars, available only at the event.

