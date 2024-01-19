BMW Group Malaysia sold over 15,000 vehicles in 2023

BMW Group Malaysia closed off 2023 with over 15,000 units of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad sold and delivered to customers.

That's quite a performance for the premium automaker here in the country which also cemented their presence as Malaysia's number one premium automaker four years running now. To carry on this momentum into 2024, they also unveiled the first new car of the year, the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport.

To break it down, nearly 11,700 BMWs were sold last year followed by MINI with 1,700 units delivered raking in a total output growth of 42%. BMW Motorrad saw a 13% growth with over 1,500 units successfully sold across the country (13% growth compared to the previous year).

It's also not surprising that they're also the leader in the premium electric vehicle segment with over 3,600 electrified units sold by the three brands. To put things into perspective, that's a 31.4% increase compared to 2022 and a whopping 136% growth compared to 2021.

According to Pierre Jalady, Vice President, Head of MINI region Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle-East, Africa, "There truly has been no better way to close over two decades of the BMW Group in Malaysia than seeing the exemplary performance of our vehicles in the local premium automotive market."

"We have seen the remarkable growth of our electrifying BMW i fleet, especially through the introduction of the BMW iX1, the BMW iX, BMW i7, the MINI Electric, and the first-ever electrified addition in the Urban Mobility space, the BMW CE04. The acceptance of these vehicles (EVs) allowed us to achieve the title of the Number One Premium Electric Vehicles provider in Malaysia, an achievement that we do not take lightly as it underscores our goal to shape, lead, and future-proof the Malaysian automotive landscape in the years to come with the newest technological offerings from the BMW Group," added Pierre.

To carry forward this strong momentum into 2024, BMW Group Malaysia together with Auto Bavaria plans to enhance customer retail experience by launching the latest state-of-the-art Retail.NEXT concept showroom in Balakong.

It's only a preview for now but once it is up and running, it'll be one of the largest BMW Group showrooms in Malaysia and the first to feature the customer-centric Retail.NEXT experience.

Auto Bavaria Balakong will offer a first-class atmosphere that'll exude BMW Group's premium ownership experience via a modern design language, lush facade, interactive customer consultations, digital sales tools, and many more while being assisted by 'BMW Geniuses'.

In short, this new showroom concept by BMW Group Malaysia will take the customer ownership experience to a whole new level.