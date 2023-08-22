Explore new EVs, prizes, drift delights and a graffiti-painted HR-V at Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2023!

Prepare to immerse yourself in an all-in-one automotive experience from September 1st to 3rd, 2023, as the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair is set to make a dazzling return for its fifth edition at Setia Alam Convention Centre.

This year, the stage is set for an automotive spectacle, boasting a lineup that features more than 10 prominent car brands.

From sleek and compact electric vehicles (EVs) that redefine sustainability to versatile family-oriented MPVs that prioritize comfort and even high-performance models designed to set hearts racing – the choices are boundless for attendees seeking to explore the forefront of what's available on the market.

In the midst of the varied lineup, Honda Malaysia will bring forth a unique sight: a graffiti-adorned HR-V boldly conveying its message. Alongside this creative endeavour stands the futuristic elegance of the 2023 Kia Niro EV, one of the great examples of the automobiles of tomorrow.

These are some of the cars that are set to grace the spotlight at the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2023:

Ora Good Cat

GMW Cannon

BMW 218i M Sport LCI

BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport

Peugeot 2008 SE

Peugeot 3008

Kia Niro

Kia Carnival

Mazda MX-30

Mazda 3 1.5L

Honda WR-V

Honda City RS e:HEV

Honda HR-V

Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition

Mitsubishi Triton

Smart #1

But wait, the excitement goes beyond the show cars. Visitors are in for a great experience beyond the showroom floors, as everyone can engage in activities like the Treasure Hunt Challenge, where attendees have the chance to walk away with prizes, including Vanzo car air fresheners and 70mai's cutting-edge dashcam.

And for those looking to make their domestic chores easier, the Share & Win challenge boasts a remarkable Mi vacuum cleaner G10 prize worth RM 949.

Speaking of grandeur, the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair isn't just about observing – it's about engaging. Visitors who place a vehicle booking at the event have the potential to win the spectacular RM 4,000 grand prize or even secure a sleek Roborock U10 Black vacuum cleaner valued at RM 1,799.

The event isn't just an arena for new rides; it's a celebration of the entire automotive ecosystem.

Among the highlights is a captivating array of pre-owned vehicles courtesy of CARSOME. Fans of drifting are also in for a treat as Carlist.my’s ambassador Zen Low, will be performing highly choreographed drift performances all throughout the event schedule.

For those who want to get even closer, drift taxi rides will be given out throughout the event, so look out for instructions on how to enter

Prepare for an automotive carnival like no other at the Setia Alam Convention Centre from September 1st to 3rd, 2023. With doors open from 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM, the event also promises to bring exclusive deals on the latest and most innovative rides.

Register your interest online or simply seize the opportunity during the event itself, and you might just find yourself driving away with a Soundstream Anzuo Android Car Player worth RM 2,688.