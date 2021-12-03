Carlist.my DRIVE 2021 Kicks Off In Setia City Convention Centre

To cap off 2021 on a lively high note, Carlist.my has opened its doors to this year’s DRIVE Auto Fair Car Expo at the Setia City Convention Centre, inviting Malaysians nationwide to get closer to their favourite automakers and cars while enjoying exciting activities and promotions.

“Carlist.my is pleased to bring back its biggest annual car exhibition here at Setia City Convention Center. We hope to deliver a safe, secure and pleasant car buying experience to all visitors while enjoying their weekend here with family and friends.” said KY Gan, Managing Director of Carlist.my.

The event, which is the 4th time the Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair Car Expo has been held, will be welcoming guests between Friday, 3rd December, through to Sunday, 5th December 2021. Here, brands such as Mazda, Kia, Peugeot, Volkswagen, BMW, MINI, Isuzu, Proton, Nissan, and even Tesla will be exhibiting their new and pre-owned vehicles.

In particular, three brands will be premiering brand new models to the Malaysian public for the first time, revealing the 3rd-generation Mazda BT-50 and the 4th-generation Kia Carnival exclusively at Carlist.my DRIVE 2021. Additionally, Volkswagen will also be debuting two variants of the 8th-generation Golf hatchback in both R-Line and GTI spec, both now locally assembled.

Visitors will be able to view, test drive and purchase all available car models at the event, taking full advantage of the on-going SST exemptions, while being treated to a plethora of exciting deals and promotions by exhibitors including lucky draw prizes, which includes gadgets, shopping vouchers, sponsored products worth more than RM25,000.

Also here are on-site vehicle appraisals and trade-in evaluations by Carsome. Other exhibitors include RHB Bank, Monster Energy, Vanzo, Rexagon and others, which will be offering exclusive promotions for their various products during Carlist.my’s DRIVE Auto Fair Car Expo.

In the fresh air outside the main exhibition area, a dedicated space has been prepared for Carlist.my ambassador Zen Low to show off some smoke-filled sideways action. The drifting performance will be joined by a rough and tumble 4x4 obstacle course to showcase the off-road capabilities of the Nissan Navara and Isuzu D-Max pickup trucks.

Make sure to head on down to Setia City Convention Centre for a weekend of fun with and around your favourite new cars!