AutoGen PLUS Extended Warranty Program Launched - From RM298

eAutoGen Capital has unveiled its latest product called the AutoGen PLUS extended warranty program.

In partnership with the Federation of Motor & Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM), the AutoGen PLUS extended warranty program offers an extra cushion for aged and used cars when it comes to breakdowns and repairs pertaining to the engine and transmission.

Low coverage rates from RM298 per annum

The AutoGen PLUS extended warranty program starts at a very affordable rate of RM298 per annum for national and Japanese cars up to 10 years old or within the 200,000km range. For Chinese and Korean car brands, it's RM528, followed by RM1,088 for Continentals, and RM1,688 for luxury Continentals.

Each successful payment covers a timeframe of 12 months or 30,000km from the activation date. These figures are indeed reasonable considering the fact that if something happens to your car's engine or transmission, AutoGen PLUS will offer a yearly repair limit from RM7,500 to RM20,000.

Access to over 200 panel workshops nationwide

Both current and future car owners (especially those who are looking for one in the used car market) may opt for this extended coverage for better ease of mind if you ever find yourselves with a potentially huge repair bill for your vehicle's engine and/or transmission.

Over 200 panel workshops are available under the AutoGen PLUS program which also offers periodic maintenance as well as repair works. To be eligible for this extended warranty program, the cars must undergo a short diagnostic test and inspection by appointed inspectors.

This is to help add more peace of mind for buyers and even used car dealers as it offers yet another level of protection from any unnecessary risks or pre-existing issues related to the vehicle in question.

FMCCAM to offer better transparency in the used car market

FMCCAM will also play a vital role in ensuring that the used car market within Malaysia is not only viable but also offer greater levels of confidence for interested buyers. With its extensive network of over 4,000 car dealers across the country, it will work closely with eAutoGen Capital to offer better and trusted deals when it comes to used cars.

More plans are in the pipeline as eAutoGen also inked a strategic collaboration agreement with a number of high-profile companies related to the aged and used car businesses here in Malaysia. These companies are none other than Berjaya Sompo Insurance, Maybank, PG Mall, Revenue Harvest, and, CARSOME.