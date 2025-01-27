BHPetrol Rings in CNY 2025 At New Nilai Layby Southbound Station

BHPetrol marked Chinese New Year 2025 with a vibrant celebration at its new and fully operational BHPetrol PLUS Nilai Layby Southbound station, located at R&R Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Opened in March 2024, the station is now fully equipped to serve southbound motorists on the PLUS Highway. It offers BHPetrol Infiniti Petrol 95, 97, Diesel B10, and Diesel B7, alongside a range of conveniences, including a BHPetromart store, prayer facilities, a Zus Coffee outlet, and clean, spacious restrooms.

The event was officiated by BHPetrol CEO Ir. Azizul Azily Ahmad and attended by key figures such as YBhg Datuk Jazmine Bin Shafawi, Deputy Director General (Planning & Operations) of JPJ, Vanitha Mohan, JPJ Director, and Mohd Fauzi Bin Puniran, Chief Commercial Officer of PLUS. Tuan Abd Rahman Bin Paimin, from JPJ’s Road Safety Division, also participated, sharing essential road safety tips with attendees.

"Happy Chinese New Year, Gong Xi Fa Cai! Drive safely and enjoy your celebrations with loved ones. Refuel with Infiniti fuel for a smooth journey and visit our BHPetromart for snacks and drinks. Have a safe trip!" said Ir. Azizul.

The festive atmosphere included a lively Lion Dance performance and the distribution of 300 goodie bags filled with snacks, beverages, and mandarin oranges for customers. Ang Pow packets with redeemable BHPetrol vouchers were also handed out as a token of appreciation.