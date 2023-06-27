BMW confirms an M5 Touring is on the way

Seventh generation BMW M5 sedan to be joined by touring variant.

BMW's M division is set to continue its product offensive in 2024, and the highly anticipated seventh generation of the BMW M5 Sedan will be joined by a wagon sibling.

While the prototypes are cleverly disguised, their unmistakable character as high-performance vehicles shines through.

Excitingly, BMW M fans can anticipate another addition to the lineup as the brand confirms the extension of its model range with a Touring variant of the new high-performance model.

The new BMW M5 Touring, scheduled for release in 2024, will bring back the perfect combination of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort, and impressive spaciousness.

Like its sedan counterpart, the BMW M5 Touring will feature a completely newly developed, partially electrified drive system, further emphasizing M-typical performance characteristics and precisely tuned chassis technology with innovative systems.

This approach highlights M's commitment to electrification, with hybrid drive systems being introduced in their high-performance cars. Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH, states, "We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars."

For nearly four decades, the BMW M5 has set the benchmark for driving dynamics, agility, and precision in the high-performance sedan segment. Evolutionary progress, racing expertise, and pioneering innovations in areas such as drive, suspension, aerodynamics, and lightweight construction have shaped the iconic history of the BMW M5.

Noteworthy technological milestones include engines with six, eight, and ten cylinders, M TwinPower Turbo technology, high-revving characteristics, the compound brake system with M Carbon ceramic brakes, and M xDrive four-wheel drive. The seventh generation of the BMW M5 continues this tradition with captivating innovations for an even more exhilarating performance experience.

The BMW M5 Touring made its debut in 1992, based on the second-generation BMW M5 Sedan, offering a compelling combination of high performance and everyday practicality.

In 2007, BMW M GmbH introduced a Touring variant for the fourth-generation BMW M5, further reinforcing the appeal of this special vehicle concept in the premium mid-range segment of high-performance cars.

The recent successful launch of the BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive underscores the demand for this exceptional vehicle concept.

Testing for the new BMW M5 Touring will commence in the coming days, encompassing urban traffic, country roads, and motorways around Munich and the BMW M GmbH headquarters in Garching.

The comprehensive evaluation of all drive and suspension systems will also take place at the Nürburgring's Nordschleife, ensuring the perfect balance between track-focused performance and superior ride comfort for everyday and long-distance driving.