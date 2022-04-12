Bookings For 2022 Subaru BRZ Now Open In Malaysia - 240PS RWD Coupe Coming Soon

Bookings are now open for the 2022 Subaru BRZ by TC Subaru, TC Subaru, a.k.a Motor Image Malaysia.

Want to get your hands on the 2nd-generation Subaru BRZ? We know it’s due to arrive on our shores this year, but new information reveals it’s due sooner than expected. Motor Image Malaysia, Subaru’s official local distributors have confirmed to Carlist.my that bookings are already being taken for the all-new, 2nd-generation rear-drive coupe.

Back in December, the car was teased as part of the brand’s 2022 battle plan alongside the WRX Sportwagon, WRX sedan, and Outback, dating that announcement to roughly 13 months after the car made its international debut in November 2020.

Bookings Open For 2022 Subaru BRZ

Details on the actual spec of the incoming BRZ are still a little murky, but we can be pretty certain that it will mirror the units heading to the Singaporean market as well, and so too will their launch windows coincide.

The Australian market, where the car has been available since December 2021, is typically a decent barometer of what the ASEAN region can expect when it comes to future vehicles. In the case of the 2022 Subaru BRZ, it’s available in two variants: Coupe and Coupe S.

Despite the distinction, they are only separated by minor differences in standard equipment such as seating upholstery (fabric vs Ultrasuede) and heated seats. Both variants get self-levelling LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Both variants also get access to Subaru’s EyeSight active safety suite, though this is relegated to units fitted with the automatic transmission option. As standard, all cars are fitted - as they should be - with a 6-speed manual.

2022 BRZ Specifications

Of course, you’ll also find uniformity with regard to their powertrain across all variants, that being Subaru’s naturally aspirated FA24D 2.4-litre flat-four Boxer petrol mill with 240PS at 7,000rpm and 250Nm at 3,700rpm. Interestingly, Subaru Australia lists RON98 fuel as the minimum requirement. Ouch.

The 7 exterior colour options available Down Under should also be reflected in the Malaysian spec units, at least eventually, that being: Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Ignition Red, WR Blue Pearl, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Magnetite Grey Metallic, and Crystal Black Silica.

That Toyota GR86 Twin

There are also rumours that Toyota are interested to bring in the identical, though differently badged, second-generation GR86 into Malaysian showrooms this year to round out the GR performance offerings. Well, kind of, since we’re missing the GR Corolla.

It’ll be interesting to see if there will be any significant differences in price and/or equipment levels between the incoming BRZ and rumoured GR86. The more the merrier, we say.

Speaking of Australia, the first batch allocation for them was snatched up incredibly quickly, so you might want to move fast to get your name down.