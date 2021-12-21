2022 Subaru XV Launched In Malaysia, Now With EyeSight Active Safety

The newest versions of the popular Subaru XV have graced Malaysian shores, newly updated for the 2022 model year and boasting some significant upgrades over the outgoing revision, and wrapped up in a very familiar package.

Naturally, the AWD crossover is now pricier, starting at RM139,788 for the 2.0i-P EyeSight and scales up to RM146,788 for the range-topping 2.0i-P EyeSight GT Edition, with these prices factoring in the current SST exemption, to which the XV benefits thanks to its local assembly.

As the variant split would suggest, it’s available in a sole specification but boasting two trim levels with the latter receiving nicer, premium touches to justify its RM7,000 premium.

Make no mistake, this latest model - still called the Crosstrek in North America - is based on the second-generation XV underpinned by the Subaru Global Platform. Therefore, there are only minor cosmetic alterations for this annual update.

The big story here is the inclusion of EyeSight for the first time and as standard fitment, Subaru’s umbrella term for their active safety and driver aid suite that’s headlined by Pre-Collision Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. However, only the GT Edition receives the Superview all-round monitor.

EyeSight here utilises stereoscopic cameras to run continuous image recognition in order to detect and prevent collision with multiple types of road hazards. Of course, this pertains mostly to other vehicles but extends to pedestrians, motorcycles, and bicyclists.

Both variants receive a new front bumper and grille, but its actually the GT Edition that’s the most visual unchanged over the 2021 Subaru XV as the majority of the sportier exterior trim and wheels have been carried over with the exception of a revised front lip and new front bumper garnishes.

The 2.0i-P EyeSight, on the other hand, receives a new set of 17-inch wheels to set it apart from its older self. Inside, besides from the GT Edition’s perforated leather upholstery and other trim-specific additions, all XV’s now receive 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seats with memory function.

Also worth mentioning are the return of the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rearview camera, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic LED headlights.

Mechanically, the 2022 Subaru XV is unchanged, utilising the company’s FB20 2.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-four petrol engine that outputs 156PS and 196Nm of torque, mated to the automaker’s Lineartronic CVT and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

For 2022, Subaru have also added their Dual-Function X-Mode that offers specific Snow/Dirt/Mud settings to tackling off-road or challenging surfaces while SI-Drive gives drivers a choice between ‘Sport’ and ‘Intelligent’ driving modes that alters powertrain characteristics.

As before, each Subaru XV comes with a 5-year/100,000km warranty and is available in a choice of Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Dark Blue Pearl, Pure White, and Cool Grey Khaki.