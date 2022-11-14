Brembo launches new 'Greenance' brake pads

Brembo has launched its latest line of performance brake pads called 'Greenance' - a play of words between 'Green' and 'Performance'.

These new Brembo Greenance brake pads will gradually replace the brand's entire range of aftermarket pads and feature a wide variety of compounds for all driving situations that'll offer maximum braking performance paired with a much lower environmental impact.

For bikes of every kind

The wide variety of compounds from sintered to carbon-ceramic is said to provide all the specific needs for every kind of motorcycle, including road, off-road, and even scooters. Perhaps the best feature of the Brembo Greenance brake pads is their ability to maintain the same braking performance even as the temperature rises.

This is due to the fact that the new pads from Brembo have better resistance to heat and a 10% higher average coefficient of friction compared to standard brake pads. The result is instant performance improvements from the start of the ride, even when the brake system is just starting to warm up.

15% less wear = improved longevity

Riders will also appreciate its ability to offer a better feeling of grip under braking as well as an improvement of 15% in terms of wear compared to other products that are equivalent in the current market.

Brembo has also managed to make its production more eco-friendly by omitting the use of copper and nickel for the sintered pads and no antimony and asbestos for the carbon ceramics. They have also foregone the use of methane gas for the production phase which further drops its CO2 production. Go green, Brembo. Go green.