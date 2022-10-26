Brembo unveils new logo - what's wrong with the old one?

Brembo has officially unveiled its new visual identity and logo that portrays its latest strategic vision - "Turning Energy into Inspiration".

This vision, however, is not entirely new as it was launched back in 2020. With the goal to transform itself into a solution provider, Brembo has big plans to make a big impact in the future of mobility. From just components to complete solutions, Brembo is playing the long game.

What's with the new logo?

Featuring a new design innovation with remaining true to the brand's iconic style, the new Brembo logo has been 'optimised' thanks to new lettering that's apparently softer, rounder, and easier to read. That iconic red, however, has been retained.

Why? The Brembo red symbolises Brembo's passion, especially to the current digital-native generation (younger, in other words). It's definitely a simpler and more direct-to-the-point symbol, but what Brembo is trying to achieve is its status as a timeless brand.

Brembo Greentive & Sensify just a start

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), mechatronics, and the all-important data, the launches of the Brembo Greentive disc brakes and Sensify state-of-the-art calipers is just the start of the company's very crucial journey. As for the brand image, it's just another step closer to realising their plans and aspirations.

According to Daniele Schillaci, Brembo’s CEO, "Brembo’s new visual identity ensures consistency between our promise and our image, powering our brand experience. The core element of this new identity is the restyling of our logo, which is recognized all over the world and has contributed to our company’s success."

"Now it embeds the notion of simplicity, with a modern and digital soul capturing Brembo’s forward-looking attitude. The new visual identity expresses both the company’s heritage and its evolution and it will inspire our future," added Schillaci.