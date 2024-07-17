Carlist.my
  CARSOME enters new car sales with Neta X EV SUV

CARSOME enters new car sales with Neta X EV SUV

Auto News
 | 

CARSOME enters new car sales with Neta X EV SUV

CARSOME enters the new car sales market thanks to a newly formed partnership with Neta Auto Malaysia.

As part of CARSOME's strategic expansion, the largest integrated e-commerce platform will see the sales of brand new Neta EV models, starting with the Neta V as well as the recently previewed Neta X EV SUV very soon.

carsome neta auto malaysia new car sales ev

This new collaboration between CARSOME and Neta Auto Malaysia will also complement its existing dealers' network by working together using CARSOME's online platform as well as its growing customer base to further strengthen its digital presence.

According to Eric Cheng, CARSOME Co-founder, Chairman, and Group CEO, "With the NETA X EV listing on our platform and the partnership with NETA, CARSOME is making a strategic entry into the EV and new car market, underscoring our commitment to providing sustainable and innovative automotive solutions."

"By partnering with NETA, we can cater to a new segment of buyers looking for high-quality, sustainable transportation options. This partnership not only diversifies our offerings but also enhances the car-buying experience, offering exclusive deals and comprehensive trade-in options that meet the evolving needs of our customers," added Mr. Cheng.

carsome neta auto malaysia new car sales ev

Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd Chairman, Dato SM Azli, stated "We are thrilled to collaborate with CARSOME, a leader in the car e-commerce space. This partnership allows us to reach a broader audience and offer our innovative NETA X EV to a new segment of environmentally conscious customers. With CARSOME's robust online platform and extensive customer base, we are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance our market presence and drive the adoption of electric vehicles in Malaysia."

The Neta V is now available on CARSOME from RM76,700. As for the Neta X, the official launch will be held sometime this month with an expected price starting from RM119,900 to RM139,900.

For more info, head over to www.carsome.my.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

