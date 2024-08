Cycle & Carriage (C&C) has formed a strategic alliance with Stellantis Malaysia. This partnership will see Peugeot introduced into its line. This partnership represents a strategic expansion for Cycle & Carriage, aiming to leverage growth opportunities in the Malaysian automotive market.

As a beginning in Malaysia, two current Cycle & Carriage showrooms in Cheras and Batu Caves will start featuring and offering sales and aftersales services for the Peugeot brand under one roof by the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the future, C&C envisions incorporating additional Stellantis brands into its distinguished portfolio and broadening its dealer network to encompass the northern and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia by 2025. Already collaborating closely with Stellantis in Singapore and Vietnam, this new partnership in Malaysia marks a significant milestone in their ongoing alliance.

"We are excited to embark on a new chapter with Stellantis Malaysia, to offer customers an expanded product lineup, coupled with Cycle & Carriage’s expertise in automotive backed by our 125-year history. This aligns with our strategy to deliver exceptional journeys to a broader customer base, expand our market reach, and drive shareholder value. We truly believe that existing and future customers will greatly benefit from this partnership, offering easy access to a wider range of quality products based on their needs and quality services even after point of purchase," said Thomas Tok, CEO of Cycle & Carriage.

Jamie Morais, Managing Director of Stellantis Malaysia expressed his gratitude and said “Today marks a significant milestone for Stellantis Malaysia, and we are thrilled to welcome our new dealer partner to our growing network. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional service and expanding our reach to better serve our valued customers. Cycle & Carriage’s reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our values and we look forward to setting the new standards in the industry to provide unparalleled customer experience.”

Thomas added that this new chapter with Stellantis Malaysia truly exemplifies Cycle & Carriage’s dedication to offering exceptional journeys to customers and enhancing its rich automotive heritage in Malaysia. With a history of representing multiple automotive brands, Cycle & Carriage is excited to showcase further growth and looks forward to serving Malaysians better soon through this expansion.