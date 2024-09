Stellantis Malaysia has announced something pretty exciting for prospective Peugeot owners, offering 5 years of free service maintenance for all models of the French marque sold her that are purchased from September 1st onwards.

To be more specific, this applies to models such as the 2008, 3008, 5008, and the Landtrek pickup truck as well as the newest addition to the stable, the all-new 408. Though it is labeled as a “limited-time-only” offer, no specific end date has been announced.

This initiative adds further value to the ownership experience of Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia, no doubt helping to sway even more toward their nearest dealership. Peugeot cars already, except for the Landtrek, come with a generous seven-year or 200,000km warranty as standard that comprises a three-year factory warranty and a four-year extended warranty from Stellantis Malaysia, both of which provide full coverage.

Under this program, with scheduled service intervals set at every 10,000km (or 6 months, whichever comes first), owners would only need to cover the cost of labour while Stellantis would provide all other fluids and consumable items without charge.

Jamie Francis Morais, Managing Director of Stellantis Malaysia, emphasized the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction. “Our customers are our top priority, and we are excited to introduce this five-year free service maintenance promo as part of our efforts to further elevate and enhance the Peugeot ownership experience,” he said.

He added that the five-year free service maintenance offer, combined with the seven-year extended full coverage warranty, provides new Peugeot owners with greater peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.

With this new after sales solution, Stellantis Malaysia aims to demonstrate its dedication to providing a customers a worry-free ownership experience, making Peugeot an appealing choice for potential customers as the automaker looks to expand their Malaysian presence and standing among local buyers.