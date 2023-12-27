Das Treffen 8 caps off Porsche's lively 75th anniversary festivities in Southeast Asia

Das Treffen, Southeast Asia's largest Porsche gathering, marked its 8th edition in 2023, celebrating several milestones for the automaker. Held at IMPACT Lakeside in Bangkok, the occasion featured diverse activations and unveiled special and customised models. Over 600 classic and modern Porsche sports cars were on display for enthusiasts to explore.

Dubbed "Feiertag," the event wrapped up the SEA region’s Porsche's 75th anniversary celebration, the 60th year of the iconic 911 model, and Porsche's three-decade presence in Thailand, seeing more than 2,600 attendees make their way down on 17th December.

The highlight of the event was marked by the "Dreams in Colours" campaign, an initiative that saw the introduction of seven limited-edition 911 Carerra GTS – 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition cars, each adorned with Paint to Sample (PTS) colours representing each of the 7 days of the week Thai culture.

As previously covered, these include: Monday (Yellow) – Signalyellow, Tuesday (Pink) – Rubystar, Wednesday (Green) – Signalgreen, Thursday (Orange) – Pastelorange, Friday (Blue) – Rivierablue, Saturday (Purple) – Ultraviolet and Sunday (Red) – Firered.

Furthermore, guests witnessed the debut of the 718 Spyder ‘000,’ also known as the ‘Triple Zero,’ a stunning custom design inspired by the iconic Carrera GT, specified by the creatives behind 000 Magazine Pete Stout and Alex Palevsky, and realised by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur consisting of a package of specific exterior and interior design elements.

The event showcased other attractions as well such as the 992-generation 911 GT3 fitted with Manthey Racing parts and an AAS Motorsport section.

Yannick Ott, Director Marketing Porsche Asia Pacific said, "Das Treffen always like a warm family reunion, one that we look forward to the entire year. It unites the community of enthusiasts from all over Southeast Asia and beyond; year after year, it is proof that passion for the Porsche brand knows no borders.“

"Therefore, even as we celebrate 75 years of Porsche sports cars, we put our cars in the spotlight - like the 60 years of our icon, the 911 – but we also tell the stories of the people and connections forged with the passion of Porsche."

Another standout at Das Treffen 8 was the Airstream Caravan "Trailer Living Room" inspired by Curves magazine, a publication led by the imaginative Stefan Bogner known as the “car magazine without cars.” The Curves “Living Room” offered a welcoming ambiance, blending the thrill of a road trip with the captivating essence of Porsche.

Peter Rohwer, Porsche Thailand's Managing Director, expressed pride in the brand's resonance with Thai individuals throughout their splendid 30th-anniversary celebrations. He highlighted how Thailand has become integral to Porsche, culminating in the grandest Das Treffen yet, symbolising the burgeoning community of Porsche enthusiasts in the country.

Yannick Ott, Director Marketing Porsche Asia Pacific, likened Das Treffen to a heartwarming family gathering eagerly anticipated each year. It brings together a vibrant community of fans from across Southeast Asia and beyond, showcasing that the love for Porsche transcends boundaries.