Looking to upgrade what you sit behind the wheel of, but with a touch of the premium and some Swedish elegance? Volvo Car Malaysia is hosting the Volvo Executive Car Sales Event this October, and it’s the perfect opportunity for you to experience luxury at an incredible value!

Happening this 19th and 20th October from 10am to 6pm at Volvo Car Malaysia’s headquarters located at Level 3A of Symphony Square, Menara Symphony, Petaling Jaya in Selangor, and with prices starting as low as RM165,000, this is your chance to get exclusive access to more than 50 high quality pre-owned cars from the Volvo SELEKT range—each one a symbol of Volvo’s renowned quality, innovation, and now at amazing prices.

When it comes to selecting a pre-owned Volvo, only the best qualify under the Volvo SELEKT programme. Here’s why you should consider driving home in one of these impeccable vehicles:

Comprehensive Inspection: Every Volvo SELEKT car undergoes a thorough 125-point inspection to ensure it meets Volvo’s strict quality standards. From performance to safety, each vehicle is checked and rechecked to ensure unquestionable quality.

Certified Quality: Each car is certified by Volvo’s highest standards, ensuring you drive away with a vehicle that looks, feels, and performs like new.



Low Mileage: All of the cars featured at the event are of high quality and are highly desirable with an age of under 2 years, with a maximum mileage of under 15,000km and some examples boasting as little as 1,200 km on the odometer. This means you get a near-new luxury car at a fraction of the price, so you can enjoy the benefits of a lightly driven vehicle at an extremely competitive price.

Latest Technology: Each Volvo SELEKT car receives a software upgrade to the latest version, ensuring you benefit from the latest in Volvo innovation and technology.

Genuine Parts: Any parts that need replacement are fitted with genuine Volvo components, so you can rest assured of the car’s integrity and long-term performance. Plus, all services and upgrades are carried out by Volvo-trained technicians.

All these Volvo SELEKT models, being recently registered, also come with a significant portion of the brand's 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 24-hour roadside assistance, and digital services connectivity. For fully electric models, this package is further enhanced with a complimentary five-year Volvo Service Inclusive plan and an additional 8-year warranty covering the high-voltage battery, both with the same substantial remaining balance.

As mentioned, you’ll have the chance to explore the cream of the crop, at over 50 cars from the Volvo SELEKT fleet, including models from Volvo Car Malaysia’s own and meticulously maintained corporate fleet, which include the Volvo V60 Recharge, the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

The Volvo Executive Car Sales Event promises an unparalleled shopping experience, ensuring that you receive the same level of service as you would when purchasing a brand-new Volvo. With the Volvo SELEKT programme, you’ll get a premium used car that comes with the assurance of quality, reliability, and safety—backed by Volvo’s expertise.

Plus, if you pre-register for the event (by signing up at https://forms.volvocarmalaysia.com/executive-sales), you’ll receive personalised service upon arrival, making your visit even more seamless and enjoyable.

So, mark your calendars for the Volvo Executive Car Sales Event happening on 19th & 20th October 2024 at Level 3A, Symphony Square, Menara Symphony, Petaling Jaya between 10am to 6pm, to explore an incredible lineup of Volvo SELEKT approved used cars and take the next step toward driving luxury.