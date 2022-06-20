Disposing Of Old Vehicles A 'Complex Matter' - Wee Ka Siong

It's that time again when talks on getting rid of vehicles over 10 years old aka "Lemon Law" are gaining traction here in Malaysia. According to our Transport Minister, that is easier said than done.

Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong shared his views regarding the issue of road congestion, and his statement all came down to one important key - all of these have to be handled in a holistic way.

Scrap old cars over 10 years old...

According to a recent post by The Star, Dr Wee stated "I don’t think everyone would be able to change their vehicle every 10 years; even my late father was driving a 20-year-old vehicle. Most of our parents in the village are still using the Perodua Kancil and Proton Iswara. This is something that we inherited from our family."

"There is more than one approach that we can take to tackle the issue of congestion on our roads; like looking at the best policy to introduce and what intervention we can take. All of these must be dealt with in a holistic way," added Dr Wee.

Tackling congestion in Malaysia

Dr Wee also mentioned that his ministry is working hard on further improving the country's public transportation ecosystem as a reliable alternative method for daily travel. If that can be done effectively, then the public can seriously consider reducing their reliance on driving everywhere themselves.

New Putrajaya MRT line a blessing?

As some of you may already know, the first phase of the Putrajaya MRT line was recently launched covering 12 stops from Putrajaya to Kampung Batu. The second phase will be done in January 2023 when the line will be expanded to cover close to 60km from Putrajaya.

But like most public transportation, the main issues lie in the cost of travel and that dreaded 'first mile, last mile' headache. If the government can solve these matters (or at least make them better), it'll hopefully reduce the traffic congestion. Plausible, or is it all too late?