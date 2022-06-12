Reduce Road Tax For Older Vehicles - Proposal To JPJ

In an unprecedented move, the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Associations of Malaysia (FMCCAM) is proposing that JPJ considers reducing the road tax for older vehicles.

This came about during FMCCAM's annual general meeting as reported by The Star.

The proposal is as follows:

75% discount for vehicles that are more than 15 years old

50% discount for vehicles that are more than 10 years old

25% discount for vehicles that are five years old

This idea was presented by FMCCAM's president Datuk Tony Khor to Minister of Transport, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

"On the proposal to reduce road tax for cars that are more than 10 years old, the matter must be looked at holistically to ensure the outcome will benefit the majority,” Wee said.

Cheaper road tax for older vehicles?

While there were no commitments or timelines put in place by our MOT, the fact that an idea has been planted and might take fruit perhaps is a reason for some cautious optimism.

By the way, we hope you've moved towards renewing your road tax online, I mean do you really want to line up and wait. Here's a handy guide if it's that time again.

At present, there is no reduction of road taxes for older cars that are kept on the road. Many of these cars have been lovingly restored, given a second breath of life instead of ending up in a scrapyard. It is high time we make some concessions for the classics that we see plying our streets.

This road tax reduction if does come to fruition will benefit many of the older high engine displacement models that are painstakingly kept on the road by dedicated owners.

Classic/ vintage car road tax Malaysia

Of course, you could go the route of applying for a vintage/ classic road tax for your classic rides but that option is tedious and challenging, not to mention it only applies to cars 25 years and older.

If you're wondering how to go about applying for a vintage/ classic road tax, we've covered the A-Z here.

Does the Malaysian road tax system need an overhaul, a rethink? Let us know what you think, and if you're thinking of transitioning into an EV anytime soon, here's an article on EV road tax that will interest you.

Of course, for now, EVs are enjoying ZERO road tax until 2025. We are hopeful that in this window a more comprehensive, streamlined system for EV road tax will emerge.