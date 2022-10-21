Don’t let AirAsia screw us: GE15 flight prices soar, MAVCOM steps in

Complaints have been coming in from all over that Malaysians keen on heading back to their hometowns to participate in voting during the 15th General Elections have faced drastically increased ticket prices. We've been here before.

After the election date was confirmed yesterday to be on November 19th, a Saturday, it was fully expected that travel services would be bombarded by voters trying to secure transportation. Many took to social media to show just how much their once affordable flight ticket has suddenly doubled or more.

Bernama reports that in response to this, Transport Minister Datuk Wee Ka Siong said the Malaysian Avaition Commission (MAVCOM) will step in to regulate ticket prices, taking appropriate action against any airlines that are found to have raised prices against set conditions.

"Based on the dynamic pricing mechanism for any airline in the world, the earlier it (the ticket) is booked, the cheaper it is and the closer to a date or event, the price will be higher," he said when met at the launch of the Taxi4U application at the Land Public Transport Agency’s (APAD) central region office here today.

Besides air travel, bus operators and inter-state rail tickets will also see a sudden influx of customers all fighting to reserve their seats during that crucial travel period.

It goes without saying that the week leading up to and following November 19th will see increased highway congestion as well, so be sure to choose a safe travel time and make all the necessary preparations should you be behind the wheel.

This is especially important as voting day lands on at a time that’s dangerously close to when the Northeast Monsoon is predicted to start. Rampant floods seen in late 2021 and early 2022 and the resulting devastation are definitely occurrences that nobody wants to see repeated come election time or otherwise.

Also make sure your car has special perils insurance protection if you're willing to brave the roads during flood/election season.