Drag racing circuits: govt should proceed with construction, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reckons the government should not cancel plans for state-wide drag racing circuits as the lack of platforms and motorsport facilities is one of the main reasons behind the rise in illegal racing and street gang activities.

A couple of days ago, the government announced that it has scrapped plans to continue with the previous government's proposal to build special drag racing circuits in each state.

One of the reasons for this u-turn in plans is due to the high cost it would incur, including extremely high maintenance costs aside from being supervised by trained experts.

Well, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who's administration was responsible for this idea, has now spoken out and believes that they should consider proceeding with the construction of the drag racing circuits.

According to The Vibes, the previous administration had already allocated RM20 million for the project, and that the building of the circuits would encourage petrolhead youths to take motorsports seriously through proper channels.

"The ministry is advised to visit the drag racing circuits that have been completed in Terengganu and Johor to understand their purpose, the aspirations and interest of the young people in motorsports," said Sabri as reported by The Vibes.

Sabri also said that the construction of the circuit in Johor would not cost much as it only needed security fencing. The Terengganu circuit however would cost a bit more as it needs grandstand seats.

Also according to Sabri, the race circuit in Jempol, Negri Sembilan, which was completed last year only cost RM1.3 million as it was a joint effort between private agencies, local authorities and the state government.

Ismail Sabri blamed the lack of platforms and motorsport facilities as one of the main reasons behind the rise in illegal racing and street gang activities among youths.