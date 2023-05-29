KBS: Sabri's RM 20 million allocation for drag circuits were never approved

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced that there never was an allocated sum put aside for the statewide drag racing track.

This follows the comments made by former Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaacob, who was disappointed after the government announced that they would not be proceeding with plans to develop drag racing circuits in each state.

He said that the previous (his) government had already allocated RM20 million for this project and that the current administration should proceed with it.

Apparently, the allocation of RM20 million announced by him through the 2023 Budget was never debated in Parliament and not approved, according to a statement released by The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS).

“In addition, the budget was announced without receiving data and feedback from KBS. RM20 million is insufficient for the construction of a drag racing track in every state."

"KBS is very concerned about the people’s safety and does not want to build a track for the sake of just getting it done. There is no doubt that it is a good platform (for youths to take part in) motorsports, but the safety of racers, spectators and all involved must be given priority,” read the statement.

KBS however wanted to ensure that they are working on a solution for this issue, as they are trying to find ways to ensure that motorsports events can continue to be held in a controlled and safe environment.

“Among the efforts carried out are projects to upgrade and improve existing facilities under KBS, such as the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and the Tangkak Racing Track in Johor."

“KBS is also working with the Motorsport Association of Malaysia (MAM) to ensure that operators and organisers of motorsport events can carry out their programmes at homologated circuits and by providing minimum specifications for temporary circuits,” it said.

The statement also said that KBS, through the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN), with the support of MAM, is actively developing guidelines for motorsports, including drag racing, in an effort to create a safe and conducive environment.