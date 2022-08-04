ECRL C2 Line From Gombak to Port Klang To Be Completed by 2027

Malaysia's Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, has announced that the ECRL (East Coast Rail Link) C2 stretch is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The ECRL C2 line plans to pass through Selangor from Gombak to Port Klang, which is planned to cover four stations within 74.25km. These stations include Serendah Baru, Kapar, Port Klang, and probably the most important station, Puncak Alam.

High demand for Puncak Alam station

The C1 section of the ECRL which covers Mentakab to ITT Gombak recently underwent a public inspection and received its final approval under the railway scheme earlier this year.

Based on the public feedback gathered through the public inspection and engagement sessions, Dr Wee stated that there were a lot of folks voicing out about wanting the Puncak Alam station to be included in the C2 line. For now, the station is still in its designing phase as well as negotiations with the Selangor state government following its approval by the Finance Ministry.

*Image credit: The Star

Puncak Alam station to be located near housing areas

Dr Wee also mentioned that the planning of the Puncak Alam ECRL station will be located in the Kuala Selangor district. More importantly, it'll be easily accessible by the nearby housing areas, businesses, and recreational spots to further reduce the dreaded 'first mile, last mile' conundrum.