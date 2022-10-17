Even McLaren can't resist the money-making SUV temptation

McLaren are apparently working on a Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus rival.

Just as we thought that McLaren was one of the only supercar makers not willing to cave into the SUV craze, its top boss announced that they are actually secretly working on an SUV.

According to an interview with Car magazine, McLaren's new CEO Michael Leiters said they are working on a "family car". While he never actually uttered the word SUV, it's safe to assume that it'll be exactly that, as Leiters has a lot of experience with high-performance SUVs.

Picture credit: Autocar

Michael Leiters previously held the position of Chief Technical Officer in Ferrari and has openly admitted that he is a fan of SUVs. He has experience in developing SUVs such as the Ferrari Purosangue and the Porsche Cayenne when he was in Porsche AG.

From a financial perspective, a 'Super SUV' makes a lot of sense for McLaren as it is well known that they are looking to expand their portfolio into new areas to generate more revenue. With automakers like Lamborghini and Porsche all hitting home runs by making SUVs, it's pretty much a no-brainer and a safe bet for McLaren to make one and increase their revenue.

Apparently, the SUV will be an all-electric SUV, which isn't such a far fetch idea since McLaren already has some experience in this department via its McLaren MX, which competes in the Extreme E races.