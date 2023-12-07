Gentari to collab with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to expand EV charging network, tailored subscription packages

Clean energy solutions provider Gentari, through its arm Gentari Green Mobility, announced its intention to collaborate with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) to speed up the acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs).

Their goal is to expand the country’s overall EV charging infrastructure and explore additional value-add services such as personalised charging subscription plans that could bring Mercedes-Benz owners an enhanced experience.

Shah Yang Razalli, Deputy CEO of Gentari & CEO of Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, said: “Gentari is excited to expand our relationship with a like-minded partner like Mercedes-Benz Malaysia. Gentari understands that providing long-distance range confidence is important to EV drivers,”

“Therefore, as the operator of the largest DC network in the country, Gentari is committed to continue building high-powered chargers and establishing connectivity across states in Malaysia. This will directly contribute to propelling EV adoption numbers in the country, fostering a sustainable shift towards electric mobility,” he added.

Amanda Zhang, CEO & President, Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia,” added Amanda Zhang, CEO & President, Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia, commented: “We are delighted to continue our strategic partnership with Gentari, to spearhead the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Malaysia,”

“Through our intended collaboration, we aim to explore and develop cutting-edge electric vehicle charging infrastructure and solutions, alongside value-added services such as charging subscription plans tailored for our Mercedes-Benz EV owners,"

"Together with EV Connection, Gentari's expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision to redefine the automotive landscape, providing not only high-performance electric vehicles but also a robust and accessible charging network. In line with our Electric Only vision, this planned partnership signifies an important step towards sustainable mobility in Malaysia,” she said.

If successful, they plan to jointly establish a wider network of charging stations with EV Connection Sdn Bhd (EVC) and place chargers at specific key locations in Malaysia, making long-distance travel more convenient for EV users. This endeavour also seeks to boost confidence in the long range capabilities of EV ownership.

Gentari Green Mobility presently operates 79 DC chargers across nine states, including the Federal Territory, and is rapidly expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region.