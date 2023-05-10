Hap Seng becomes first smart authorised dealer - smart#1 to be launched soon?

Looks like the first smart dealership won't be with a Proton-associated dealer, as it has just been announced that Proton New Energy Technology Sdn. Bhd (PRO-NET) has appointed Hap Seng Smart Sdn Bhd to be the first smart dealership in the country.

According to PRO-NET, the appointment comes as part of smart Malaysia’s strategy to bring the EV automotive excellence to the Malaysian market which consists of two components – the appointment of new premium dealers and the establishment of all-new smart Brand Centre or smart Space.

Hap Seng Smart will leverage on the technical expertise of the parent company, Hap Seng Group which has established a foothold as one of the leading automotive dealers in Malaysia with over 50 years of history in automotive retailing.

“This partnership between Hap Seng Group through Hap Seng Smart and PRO-NET reflects not only our confidence in smart’s universal appeal but also shows our commitment to promote a low-carbon mobility future in Malaysia,” said Harald Behrend, Group Chief Operating Officer of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad and Chief Executive of Hap Seng Automotive Division.

The notable partnership with Hap Seng Smart marks PRO-NET’s entry into Malaysian premium retail automotive market. The first showroom is scheduled to be opened in the fourth quarter at Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur followed by another showroom in Balakong, Selangor.

“Our team is making amazing progress ever since we began the journey last year, and we are very confident that the Malaysian market will embrace the unique, premium all-electric urban mobility experience by smart," added Zhang Qiang, CEO of PRO-NET.

Meanwhile, more dealers are coming on board and the names will be announced soon.