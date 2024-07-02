Honda Insurance Plus enhanced with unlimited mileage towing, no betterment, 100% payout

Honda Malaysia has recently rolled out an enhanced version of its Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) program, tailored to provide Honda owners with comprehensive and reliable coverage. The upgraded HiP introduces three key benefits aimed at maximising customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

Firstly, under the pillar of Rescue, HiP now offers unlimited mileage towing services for accidents, breakdowns, and even flood situations. This feature ensures that Honda owners can swiftly get assistance wherever they are.

Additionally, roadside repair services are available with free labor of up to RM200 per event, excluding spare parts. Honda owners can access these services by contacting the 24/7 HiP emergency assistance hotline at 1800-18-1177.

Secondly, HiP emphasises Protection by guaranteeing a seamless claims process. Members whose vehicles are repaired at authorised body and paint centres benefit from fast claim pre-approval for amounts below RM30,000.

These centres exclusively use genuine Honda parts, backed by a warranty of six months or 10,000 km. Moreover, HiP provides personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM15,000 for accidental death or permanent disability occurring within the named vehicle.

Lastly, the Savings aspect of HiP ensures financial security for Honda owners. In the unfortunate event of vehicle theft or irreparable damage from an accident, HiP guarantees a 100% payout based on the agreed value of the car, now extended up to 15 years from the registration date.

Furthermore, vehicles covered under HiP enjoy 100% coverage for accidental repairs up to 13 years, with no betterment fees, ensuring the use of new and original parts.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura said, "Since its introduction in 2002, HiP has been providing comprehensive protection, underscored by its new tagline ‘Maximise Coverage, Maximise Smiles’, elevating an inclusive experience for Honda owners. We continuously strive to provide the best after-sales services for our customers,”

“The upgraded HiP package is an affirmation to our commitment to meet the current market needs and ensure that our customers can enjoy maximum benefits and at the same time having peace of mind while owning a Honda car. This Honda-exclusive insurance plan not only provides protection but also emergency services and savings benefits for both new and existing customers. We are also dedicated to providing an efficient and hassle-free claim assistance for HiP customers,” he added.