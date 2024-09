Honda Malaysia has introduced the WR-V Special Edition (SE), a limited-run variant of the popular WR-V, the most compact within the brand’s SUV offerings. Alongside the City SE, this release is part of a series of exclusive examples, with only 99 units available of each.

Priced at RM107,900 on-the-road, without insurance, the WR-V SE adds a host of exterior and interior upgrades to distinguish it from the standard RS variant on which it’s based and includes various Modulo accessories at no additional cost, making it an attractive value for buyers seeking those enhanced aesthetics.

Notably, the Modulo dress-up component pack was initially priced at RM3,175 when the WR-V was first launched last year. On the outside, the SE variant gets a Modulo front under spoiler, rear under spoiler, and side spoilers, as well as a new exhaust pipe finisher, adding a stylish touch to the rear.

Inside, the WR-V SE features a side step garnish, a front digital video recorder (DVR), and a rear panel lining cover while a unique SE emblem is placed on the rear of the vehicle. Like the City SE, the WR-V SE is available in a single exterior color – Stellar Diamond Pearl.

Mechanically, the WR-V SE retains the same engine as the standard WR-V, Honda’s1.5-litre L15ZF naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine, producing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Equipment levels also no different to that found in the RS variant which, among other items, includes 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a chrome chequered grille, and a red-accented interior upholstery with contrast stitching on the seats and steering wheel.

Elsewhere, there is a 7-inch Digital Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Honda LaneWatch, multi-angle reverse camera, LED headlights, single zone automatic climate control, and active safety by way of Honda Sensing.