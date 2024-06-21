Save up to RM10k on a Civic, City plus other goodies with Honda's Joy Joy Enjoy Deals

Honda Malaysia is here to brighten your day with their 'Joy Joy Enjoy Deals' promotion for June 2024, offering discounts of up to RM10,000 on selected models. Whether you're eyeing a car from the 2023 lineup or fresh 2024 stock, there are significant savings to be had.

Let's dive into the specifics. For those interested in the 2023 stock, Honda Malaysia has some enticing offers. The unis of the Honda Civic for the 2023 model year, for example, come with a hefty RM10,000 discount across the entire range.

Additionally, the City Hybrid RS sedan, known for its combination of fuel efficiency and performance, is also available with a RM10,000 discount. These deals make it an opportune time to snag one of these sedans before they are completely sold out.

If you're inclined towards the latest models and prefer having 2024 on your registration papers, Honda Malaysia has you covered as well. The 2024 Honda City, available in five variants, is being offered with a RM3,000 discount across the board.

The 2024 Civic models also come with discounts: RM3,500 off for all variants except the RS hybrid, which enjoys a higher discount of RM5,000. These discounts ensure that even the newest cars in the lineup are within reach, providing great value for money.

Honda's SUV range is also part of the June promotion. The compact and stylish WR-V, in all its variants, comes with a RM1,000 discount. The HR-V RS hybrid, known for its blend of performance and efficiency, is available with a RM1,500 discount. These deals make it easier than ever to drive away in a versatile and reliable Honda SUV.

However, it's worth noting that not all models are included in this promotion. The sixth-generation CR-V and the recently facelifted City Hatchback are excluded from the current offers. Despite this, the array of vehicles included in the 'Joy Joy Enjoy Deals' promotion provides plenty of options for potential buyers.

To take advantage of these offers, customers need to register their new Honda vehicles by June 30, 2024.