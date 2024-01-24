Honda Malaysia sold more than 80,000 cars in 2023

Honda Malaysia achieved its annual sales target for 2023 with over 80,000 units sold last year.

This figure also means that Honda Malaysia has retained its position as the top brand in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for the 10th consecutive year.

The launch of four new models in the second half of 2023 proved to be a success in the forms of the Honda WR-V, Honda City, Honda Civic Type R, as well as the Honda CR-V.

It comes as no surprise when Honda Malaysia announced that their best-selling models last year were the Honda City, HR-V, and City Hatchback. Each contributed 30%, 25%, and 13% of the total sales figure respectively.

It’s also an achievement that the Honda WR-V, HR-V, CR-V, and even the Civic were on top of their respective segments.

The increase in hybrid model sales figure to over 7,700 units in 2023 as compared to just 4,100 units in 2022 also showed greater confidence from the market in the brand’s e:HEV line-up. This 87% growth also contributed to 28% of all hybrid models sold here in Malaysia last year.

According to Honda Malaysia’s Managing Director and CEO, Hironobu Yoshimura, "2023 proved to be a challenging year where we faced a competitive market. However, Honda Malaysia managed to overcome and achieved our sales target in 2023 with strong support from our dealers and the Malaysian Government. Additionally, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all Honda customers who have played a crucial role in this achievement through their unwavering support towards the Honda brand."