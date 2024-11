Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has achieved quite a milestone with the production rollout of its 6-millionth motorcycle in Malaysia. The occasion also marks HLYM's fastest production of a million units in its history in the country, showcasing the brand's commitment to operational excellence.

Launched to celebrate Yamaha’s six-millionth motorcycle milestone, the limited-edition Yamaha Y16ZR 6MRO is available in only 3,000 units. Created for collectors and enthusiastic riders alike, the Y16ZR 6MRO is equipped with a specific serial number, commemorative “6MRO” emblem, and unique colour combination to set it apart.

HLYM also marked the occasion with the launch of Space Y, Malaysia’s first motorcycle museum, recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records and located within the Yamaha Motor Lifestyle Station headquarters in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Space Y spans 9,000 square feet, featuring a variety of exhibition sections allowing visitors to explore Yamaha’s History and Racing achievements, an Innovation Tunnel, Interactive and Art Spaces, a Screening Room, and a Space Y Gift Shop for merchandise and memorabilia.

The museum is open to the public with free admission until December 31, 2024. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On November 9, 2024, the first 100 visitors will receive free coffee and complimentary Yamaha service promotions, making it a must-visit spot for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Dato’ Prof. Dr. Jim Khor, Group Managing Director, Hong Leong Industries Berhad, shared: “Our 5th million mark was a proud achievement, reached in 46 months. Today, we celebrate our 6MRO milestone, achieved in record-breaking time: in only 37 months. This accomplishment marks the fastest millionth production in the history of Malaysia’s motorcycle industry.”

He added: “Throughout our journey to the 6th million, we have focused our energy on driving Industrial Revolution 4.0 and digitalization across the company. Our team will continue exploring Real-time visualization of operational status, advanced planning and scheduling, AMR fleet management, and automated parts supply. We are committed to continuously innovate as we work towards our 7th millionth milestone.”

“We are also proud to be recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records for having the First Motorcycle Museum in Malaysia. This latest milestone marks Hong Leong Yamaha Motor’s 6th Malaysia Book of Records achievement — a symbolic 6 MBORs to commemorate our 6th million roll-out.”, Dato’ Prof. Dr. Jim Khor said.