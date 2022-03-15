How To Choose The Right Car Workshop In Malaysia?

We always hear of people sending their cars to a 'bengkel' where it comes out at the other end with many more problems than it originally came in with, so how do you choose the right workshop in Malaysia?

Finding a reliable workshop is actually one of the biggest challenges a vehicle owner can face. With workshops left, right and centre, it's pretty hard to determine which ones are good and which ones are bad.

Vehicle owners go to workshops not only for periodic servicing but also for parts replacement as well as emergency or breakdown purposes, so it's essential to find a workshop that can get you back on the road swiftly without creating more problems for you or your car.

When looking for a workshop, the crucial aspects you need to consider are the experience, knowledge, and reputation - so how do we recognise these aspects in the first place?





1. Call a friend

The most effective way is referrals, where friends, family, or neighbours recommend a workshop. Make sure they have been going to the workshop for a long time, we'd recommend a minimum of at least 3 years. If the relationship between them and the workshop is new, then take their recommendation with a pinch of salt.





2. Check online

There are many websites and forums that discuss the problems specific to vehicle brand and even model. From here, you can get good recommendations for which workshops are best for your vehicle brand as well as the ones to be avoided.

If you also find information regarding your vehicle's problem, you will be better prepared when meeting a mechanic. Most importantly, you know the estimated damage to your pocket, which will help avoid you being conned by a workshop.

The internet has also made it difficult for service providers to silence the consumer, so a general search would usually give you telltale signs of whether the workshop is reputable.

There are many honest workshops out there, but not all of them will be able to satisfy all their customers. If there are 40 reviews and only a few are unhappy, try researching the problem first. Often, bad reviews come from car owners who don't understand their car's problems themselves and in turn accuse the mechanic of cheating.





3. Ask the car club

Not all car clubs are full of know-it-all members because there are some out there who are willing to go out of their way to help you out like CarTell.

These clubs are useful because they know about their car problems and are willing to share experiences.

They definitely know which mechanic is the best and from where to get genuine and cheap spare parts. Most interestingly, club members can advise you to be prepared for upcoming problems.





4. Pay the recommended workshop a visit

If you already know which workshop to go to based on recommendations, make a visit and check if their handiwork satisfies you. The condition of the workshop is also important because if you have to leave your vehicle there, you have to know whether it's safe.

There are also many workshops that take in too many cars, so be sure that the workshop you are visiting does not have cars littered on the side of the road where your car is at risk of being hit or stolen.





5. Ask for a quote and compare prices

Before leaving your vehicle at a workshop, ask the mechanic for an estimate of the cost, preferably itemised. There are cases where the mechanic gives a low estimate, but when ready, the bill doubles, and you are not informed beforehand of the addition. If you feel that the price is steep, then compare prices with other workshops just to be safe - because sometimes good things are not cheap and cheap things are not good.

So here are some tips that we can recommend to help with the workshop hunt, but we're pretty sure there are others too. So what tips and telltale signs do you have to spot a suitable workshop for your needs?