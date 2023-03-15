ICEs could last until 2040 & beyond - Honda CEO

Honda might be playing catch-up when it comes to producing EVs, but they have a good reason for it.

Honda's CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, claims that while they are focusing on the inevitable electric vehicles, internal combustion engines or ICE will most likely last up to 2040 and even beyond. We sure hope so (no 'pops and bangs' from EVs).

According to Toshihiro, As we move toward carbon neutrality, we are focused on electrification and fuel cells – those are the two core components of future mobility."

"I’ve been in the engine development business for more than 30 years, so personally it’s a little threatening. But I have to separate my own feelings from what is best for the business," added the Honda CEO.

With that, Honda is looking to establish a standalone business unit for the development of the brand's EV offerings, batteries, and even charging stations similar to what Tesla is doing right now.

At the same time, Honda will also run feasibility studies for the future involving chargers, batteries, and even low-carbon e-fuels to give the ICEs a fighting chance against the EV assault that we're currently facing right now. But, it's a long-term thing that might take around two decades.

Until then, there's indeed a shimmer of hope for all you ICE enthusiasts out there with companies like Honda and Porsche working their butts off just to save internal combustion from extinction.