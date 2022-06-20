Is This The New Geely EV Pickup Truck?

Geely's first-ever all-electric pickup truck has been hot on the news in the past few months. Reported to be parked under the Geely truck division, Radar, it seems that someone has leaked a photo of it online.

While the photo is of poor quality (seriously folks, it's 2022 already. Why does the image look like a UFO sighting from the 80s?), this EV pickup truck from Geely has been on everyone's 'radar' since the end of last year.

What does Radar even mean?

Radar which stands for "Rational, Alone, Discovery, Accompany, Romantic" will most likely focus on developing its EV offerings specifically for the rugged outdoors lifestyle. This EV pickup truck is said to make its official debut sometime next month (July 2022).

Looking more closely at the image, the Radar EV pickup truck is finished with some sort of bright orange exterior colour. All LED lights that are joined at the front give it a sleek facade, and those wheel arches and curves from front to back won't look out of place against the current ICE pickup trucks.

How big is it?

While the info about this EV is still very limited, the Chinese media have repeatedly compared it to the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning (due to all of them being EVs). Size-wise, Geely's external PR manager, Ash Sutcliffe, stated that the first Radar EV model has roughly the same dimensions as a Toyota Hilux.

Other noteworthy speculations include the possibility of it being developed using Geely's SEA platform (Sustainable Experience Architecture), Leishen Hi-X hybrid technology, and lastly, being offered for purchase in 2022 itself. Thoughts?