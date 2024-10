It’s long been accepted that the Isuzu D-Max - particularly variants with the 1.9-litre BluePower turbodiesel engine - can boast about having one of the best fuel efficiency figures in its class, but that’s pretty indisputable now with three units of the latest 2024 model completing a remarkable 2,000km journey on just a single tank.

As part of Isuzu Malaysia’s Dura Miles Challenge, three models of the D-Max - the 1.9-liter 4x2 Auto Plus, the 1.9-liter 4x4 Auto Premium, and the top-tier 3.0-liter 4x4 X-Terrain - embarked on a 2,000-kilometer journey from Phitsanulok, Thailand, located around 300km north of Bangkok, to Klang, Selangor in Malaysia.

This drive event was overseen by a technical steward from the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), who ensured the integrity of the test by sealing the fuel tanks and confirming no additional fuel was added during the journey.

At its conclusion upon reaching Klang, the Isuzu D-Max models arrived at the Ultra Gallant Isuzu 3S Centre where Isuzu Malaysia's CEO, Shunsuke Okazoe, expressed pride in the brand's engineering excellence, saying:

"While we don't expect every customer to drive 2,000 kilometers on one tank, this achievement shows the remarkable engineering behind Isuzu's Blue Power diesel engines.”

So impressive was the feat that it secured the Isuzu D-Max a place in the Malaysian Book of Records for "Longest Distance Driven In A Pick-up Truck With A Single Tank Of Fuel.”

During the ceremony, Okazoe and Kenkichi Sogo, COO of the Light Commercial Vehicle Division, received certificates from MAM and the Malaysian Book of Records.

Sogo emphasised how Isuzu’s efficient, capable, and versatile trucks benefit customers, especially in light of rising fuel prices. He highlighted the D-Max’s all-around prowess, from navigating tough terrains to delivering goods and ensuring passenger comfort.

Isuzu’s real world fuel sipping capabilities were previously the subject of headlines when the D-Max made a trip between Bangkok to Singapore (a distance of 1,809 km) on one tank of diesel.

However, following that, Isuzu pushed decided to push further by testing a 1.9-litre Single Cab model loaded with a tonne of weight across mountainous terrain with elevations exceeding 1,000m, and it still managed to rack up more than 1,000 kilometres using just one tank of fuel.

This most recent 2,000km single-tank challenge was conceived to put the new third-generation Isuzu D-Max to the test as its 2024 iterations come equipped with Euro 4 engines, designed to provide both powerful performance and enhanced fuel consumption, complemented by the sleek, aerodynamic exterior that would further help with efficiency.