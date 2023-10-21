Isuzu D-Max ready to surmount Borneo Safari 2023’s challenging route in Sabah

Proving its resilience and capabilities in conquering one of the toughest off-road expeditions in the world, Isuzu D-Max Single Cab together with its flagship brother, the D-Max X-Terrain, will return to Borneo Safari this year in a week-long journey through challenging terrains in Sabah.

2 units of the 1.9 liter workhorse Isuzu D-Max Single Cab will traverse the mountainous Sook and Ranau regions in the upcoming Borneo Safari 2023 expedition, partnering the 3 units of the D-Max X-Terrains as the official media vehicle.

To recap, Isuzu D-Max Single Cab is powered by the 1.9-litre (RZ4E-TC) turbodiesel inline-four engine that makes 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Meanwhile the flagship Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is equipped with a 3.0-litre (4JJ3-TCX) turbodiesel inline-four engine that produces 190 PS and 450 Nm. Both are paired with either a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission.

The recent update saw every single variant with a 4x4 drivetrain come equipped with an electronically-actuated rear differential lock as standard.

The very capable pickup trucks, along with hundreds other participants’ and committees’ vehicles, will start their journey in front of the Sabah Tourism Board office in a flag-off ceremony that is open to the public on Sunday, 29th October 2023, before returning to Kota Kinabalu on 5th October.

Chief Executive Officer of Isuzu Malaysia, Shunsuke Okazoe, said the Single Cab was chosen to play a supporting role in the event based on the model’s immense capability as a work horse.

“To conquer events such as the Borneo Safari where unforgiving jungle tracks not only require a vehicle to feature a well-designed 4x4 system, they also need to be engineered to the highest level of dependability in order to successfully emerge from the eight-day event unscathed.

“With the Isuzu D-Max’s strong heritage in the truck business, it is undoubtedly one of the most dependable media vehicles the event has seen, having successfully carried the media and their equipment through all sorts of conditions every year for over a decade,” said Okazoe.

Fans who wish to witness the thrills of the event can tune in to a web video series that will be produced through a partnership between Isuzu Malaysia as the returning Diamond Sponsor and Tourism Malaysia, the Sabah Tourism Board as well as Red Springs Sdn Bhd. Viewers will also have the opportunity to win exclusive event merchandise by participating in the watch-and-win contest that will be held after the event.