Lamborghini Reveals Its First Ever Hybrid Model, The Sián

The upcoming 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show is definitely going to be unforgettable for supercar fans as Lamborghini just unveiled the model which will be making its world debut at the event this year - the Lamborghini Sián hybrid super sports car.

All set to become the fastest Lamborghini of all time, the Sian is powered by a hybrid powertrain package which comprises a 785 hp V12 engine and also a (34 hp) 48 volt electric motor that is incorporated into the gearbox.

According to Lamborghini, the motor that is integrated into the gearbox provides immediate response and improved performance, and also supports low-speed manoeuvers such as reversing and parking with electric power.

Instead of a lithium-ion battery, the Sián actually uses a supercapacitor which can store 10 times more power. It is also three times more powerful than a battery of the same weight and three times lighter than a battery producing the same power.

Weighing only 34 kg, the electric motor delivers a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of 1.0 kg/hp. Combined with the V12 engine, total output stands at a massive 819 hp, enabling the car to clock a top speed of more than 350 km/h. Further complementing the whole package is a highly advanced regenerative braking system, which fully charges the battery system every time the vehicle brakes.

The innovative system also delivers instant acceleration in low gears, with improved traction force provided by the combination of V12 engine and hybrid system. This makes the Sián the fastest-accelerating Lamborghini ever, achieving 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.8 seconds.

In terms of design, the Sian takes a lot of inspiration from the Countach, and comes with features like the characteristic aero wings, glass elements in the engine cover, integrated carbon fiber splitters, ‘Y’-shape headlights, six hexagonal tail lights, and a ‘Periscopio’ tunnel on the roof.

Limited to just 63 units, the best part about the Sian is that each car will be individually styled by the owner to create exclusive individuality.

However, this car we’re looking at now, which has been specifically designed for the Frankfurt Motor Show features the Verde Gea green exterior colour with details in Electric Gold.

Last but not least, the interior is executed with aniline leather in ‘Terra di Sant’Agata Bolognese’, specifically developed and implementing 3D printed parts for the first time in production.