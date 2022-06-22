Legalising Interim Vehicle Ownership Part Of Upcoming Act Amendment

The Road Transport Act 1987 is to be amended. Part of the changes and addition is to legalise interim Vehicle Ownership, lower Vocational License to drive a motorcycle as a goods vehicle, allow Road Transport Department (JPJ) to use the HS-WIM system, and make it mandatory for tour bus drivers to have a valid Vocational License.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has announced that the government will legalise interim Vehicle Ownership (tukar hak milik sementara) Transfer from the original owner to the dealer.

Interim Vehicle Ownership/ Tukar Hak Milik Sementara

At the moment, under the Road Transport Act 1987, vehicle owners are only allowed for a permanent transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer, excluding used car dealers.

However, according to Ka Siong, "an administrative measure was made in 2011 to temporarily allow vehicle owners to sell and transfer ownership of their vehicles to used car dealers."

Ka Siong said that this move would ensure the rights of the consumer will be protected entirely. "The ministry has always sought to find ways to make the law more people-centric and put safety as a top priority without unduly burdening road users," said the Transport Minister.

The cabinet approved the ministry's proposals to amend the Act to better serve the general public and keep all road users safe. The Star also reported that the announcement is among a slew of amendments to the Act, set to be tabled in the coming Dewan Rakyat meeting in July.

Another amendment to be made is to lower the age limit to hold a Vocational License to ride a motorcycle as a goods vehicle from the current age of 21 to not less than 18 years.

Vocational License age limit to be lowered

"This is to allow more people the option to earn extra income via the p-hailing business (penghantaran) and other platforms to deliver goods," he added.

Another amendment set to take place is to make it mandatory for tour bus drivers to have a valid Vocational License, which will make it uniform with other types of bus drivers.

This requirement is already imposed on drivers of express buses, stage buses, and school buses.

"This move will ensure all drivers are protected with current knowledge and competencies to provide safe and responsible services to their passengers".

The fourth change to the Act is a new provision to allow the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to use the High-Speed Weigh-in Motion (HS-WIM) system.

High-Speed Weigh-in Motion (HS-WIM) system

"This combination of sensors, camera, and computer algorithms can ascertain the presence, identity and most importantly the prescribed weight of vehicles while in motion."

"HS-WIM allows for a more efficient and accurate way of recording vehicles' weight and for enforcement activities to be done automatically without the presence of JPJ officers at the location," said Ka Siong.

Ka Siong added that these amendments are necessary as the ministry is constantly working to improve public policies to make the roads safer for the benefit of both pedestrians and motorists.