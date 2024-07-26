Looking for your next daily drive? Here are 3 gems that will serve you well

While cars can undeniably be a purchase we very much make with our hearts, we should remember that they serve a very practical purpose in our lives - one that we depend on especially when living an urban lifestyle: getting around.

Many of us gradually fall in love with our cars once we spend more time with it and learn its little quirks, but we all can appreciate a car that is always there for us, ready to transport us from point A to point B and sometimes to point C safely, comfortably, and efficiently.

Luckily, there are so many cars out there that will do just that, and even some true gems in the second-hand market that you can get your hands on without paying that high factory fresh sticker price.

Even more enticingly, these cars represent great value for money for even new drivers alongside seasoned road users alike. Here are 3 picks that have gotten our seal of approval to handle all the ‘daily drive’ needs while being easy to drive, easy to park, have low maintenance costs, and are reliable.

Perodua Bezza

You can’t go wrong with a tried and true sedan, and so first up on our list is the Perodua Bezza. We’d pick one with the peppy 1.3-litre engine option for its extra power over the smaller 1.0-litre unit while maintaining great fuel economy.

Although it has a small body, its cabin has space for up to 5 occupants and its boot is incredibly large at just over 500-litres, more than enough to swallow all your luggage or other cargo. This Daihatsu-based vehicle should deliver up to 21km/litre, which in theory should mean over 750km covered from its 36-litre tank when fully filled.

Perodua Axia

Next, we have the Perodua Axia. Its compact dimensions and low weight, coupled with its surprisingly excitable 1.0-litre engine results in a fun urban runabout with great fuel consumption, all while needing to pay just RM20 annually in road tax!

This small hatchback is also very easy to park even in tight spaces, is agile around town, yet is also equipped with some of the latest advanced active safety features (ADAS) if you find a more recent model.

Proton Saga

Third on the list is the legendary Proton Saga, a car that needs no introduction to Malaysians. With a proven 1.3-litre engine and spare parts aplenty, it delivers spritely power while only asking RM70 in road tax annually!

Its boot space is also comparable to the aforementioned Perodua Bezza but is known for its superior refinement, exceptional handling, and a step up in ride comfort over its class competitors.

Kasi Jadi With CARSOME

With CARSOME, purchasing any of these models is a breeze. You can go online to the CARSOME website or download the CARSOME app for iOS or Android, choose the model that suits you, make an appointment for a test drive, and even trade-in your old car, all with CARSOME’s help to deliver a hassle-free experience.

In addition to ensuring a high quality vehicle that’s been inspected and refurbished, every CARSOME Certified second-hand car comes with a one-year warranty for that extra peace of mind. Additionally, if you're quick, you can snag a 50% discount on vehicle insurance until the end of July!