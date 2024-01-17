McLaren 750S (and 750S Spider) arrives in Malaysia - 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds!

McLaren Kuala Lumpur has just launched their newest model in the Super Series of very fast cars, the 750S. As you can probably surmise by its name alone, it is the successor to the legendarily rapid 720S.

It’s hard to believe that we’re 7 years removed from the when the 720S first made its debut as the car still looks so fresh, even managing to look futuristic next to some of its closest rivals. This has played into McLaren’s hands perfectly as they’ve elected to not mess with that formula.

As a result, only the discerning enthusiast might be able to distinguish the 750S from its predecessor, especially at first glance. From what we’ve gathered, only minor exterior differences give it away such as the slightly redesigned front end with body-coloured splitter, a centre-exit exhaust that’s inspired by the P1 hypercar, and a larger extendable rear wing with 20% more surface area.

Speaking of the P1, which was McLaren’s first car to feature a hybrid powertrain, this 750S is the final model to feature a fully internal combustion unit. This means the next car to grace McLaren’s Super Series will be a hybrid.

Inside, the 750S is all about subtle but meaningful changes. That fancy flip-up screen driver’s display has been swapped out for a fixed unit while it’s upgraded infotainment system and audio setup means buyers now get Apple CarPlay (wired) as standard as well as a Bowers & Wilkins sound system to pipe your tunes through. Not that you’d need that with such an amazing power-plant mounted amidship.

It’s engine, as well as the rest of its beyond-skin-deep improvements, is really where McLaren’s work when into when developing 750S. Returning is the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, but various enhancements mean it’s now pumping out 30hp and 30Nm more than the 720S: 750hp and 800Nm to be exact.

Somehow, this is all channelled to the rear wheels exclusively through an 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, letting it achieve a mind-bending 2.8 second 0-100km/h sprint time and a 0-200km/h dash in just 7.2 seconds.

There are other, geekier tweaks to make the 750S a much more rounded proposition such as adjustments to its suspension system and various other calibration changes. McLaren says the car, despite sort of being touted as an all-new model, only boasts about a 1/3 (or 30%) new parts over the 720S.

Buyers of course have the option of specifying as many extras and customise it to their heart’s desire, all imparting a hefty weight on the final price upon delivery of course. A small price to pay for one of the world’s most impressive supercars?