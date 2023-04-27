The new McLaren 750S is better in every way, but looks the same as before

McLaren has revealed its latest pair of their Super Series cars, the 750S Coupé and 750S Spider. No points for guessing since it’s plainly obvious the duo are upgraded models spawned from the 720S and 720S Spider.

They are nothing much to look at if you’re playing ‘spot the difference’, but that isn't to say they are lacking in visual drama. The 720S on which they are almost identical to was a stunning piece of automotive aesthetic draped over a technical masterpiece.

McLaren themselves insists that these ‘new’ cars are composed of 30% new, mostly non-interchangeable components that has also led to a 30kg weight reduction over the equivalent 720S.

The main attraction of these new models is their engine output, with the M840T 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering - as its namesake - 750 PS and 800 Nm of torque, transmitted through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to the wheels, like the same Graziano unit used in the outgoing car.

McLaren notes that these power and torque figures are higher than those of its previous flagship model, the McLaren P1 (minus its hybrid component), giving it a higher specific output than any other car made by the British firm at any price.

The 720S was already mind-bending rapid and would be demonstrated to routinely demolish other AWD cars in a straight sprint despite it being rear-drive only. With 30PS added to its bi-turbo V8 arsenal thanks to lighter pistons, revised engine management, new exhaust system, and higher pressure turbos, this new car in coupe form is claimed to hit 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

More unbelievably, the 200km/h mark comes in just 7.2 seconds, quicker than most warm hatches can manage the century sprint.

They’ve also introduced a track brake upgrade option for the 750S, featuring 390mm carbon-ceramic brake discs and mono-bloc callipers that are 60% stronger and have four times the thermal conductivity, improving braking performance without adding to the disc’s size or weight, while reducing brake fade and rate of wear. However, the downside is that the track-spec discs take seven months to manufacture.

The 750S also features a new driver instrument display that moves with the steering column, and the powertrain and handling mode controls are situated on either side of the column to allow the driver to change modes without having to remove their hands from the steering wheel. Additionally, the 750S has the McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) system, which saves the driver’s preferred aero, handling, powertrain, and transmission settings, allowing for instant recall when the driver presses the MCL button.

For infotainment, the 750S includes a new Central Information Screen that shows camera feeds from the rearview and surround-view cameras, and Apple CarPlay provides phone pairing. Standard interior trim includes Alcantara upholstery, with two additional interior themes available for customisation.

Changes to the chassis of the 750S in comparison to the 720S include front springs that have been made 3% softer and the rear springs have been made 4% firmer. The bespoke valve stack's active and passive elements have also been updated to improve ride comfort, roll control, steering feedback, and cornering balance.

Additionally, the new spring and damper design in the 750S results in a weight reduction of 2 kg. The vehicle-lift system in the 750S is faster than in the 720S, taking only four seconds. The 750S has a wider front track width by 6mm and new suspension geometry, which improves front-end grip and agility. The car's electro-hydraulic steering assistance system has a new power assistance pump and a quicker steering ratio.

Of course, now begins the wait for McLaren Kuala Lumpur, the brand’s sole official dealership in Malaysia, to bring it onto our shores.