Meet Lamborghini’s first plug-in hypercar, the Revuelto - It's not a PHEV, it's an HPEV

Lamborghini has been promising enthusiasts their new-age cars for some time now - well, that wait is over because Lamborghini has just unveiled to the world the Revuelto, Lambo's first super sports V12 hybrid HPEV.

If you're wondering if I've muddled up PHEV and misspelt it as HPEV, think again because in Lambo lingo, HPEV is an acronym for High Performance Electrified Vehicle.

Not only is the Lamborghini Revuelto revolutionary in terms of powertrain, but its fuselage has also been given the best treatment, resulting in the best weight-to-power ratio in the history of Lamborghini.

But before we get to that, lets take a look at the powertrain and bedroom poster factor, because that's what Lamborghini is best known for.

The Lamborghini Revuelto sports a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 mid-mounted engine, and is complemented by three electric motors, one of which is integrated into the new double-clutch eight-speed gearbox.

This is mounted transversely and placed for the first time behind the combustion engine. In what has been the transmission tunnel since the days of the Countach, there is a lithium-ion battery instead, which powers the electric motors.

The new L545 engine has a capacity of 6.5 liters and is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder engine ever made by Lamborghini. In total it weighs just 218 kilograms: 17 kilograms less than the Aventador unit.

The superquadro V12 puts out 825 hp at 9,250 rpm thanks to the redesigned distribution system that supports a maximum rev range of 9500 rpm. According to Lamboghini, this is the highest output in the history of Lamborghini's 12-cylinder engines, while maximum torque is 725 Nm at 6750 rpm.

Doesn't sound like much? well, when the 6.5-liter V12 engine asks for some help from the three electric motors, in total, they can make a combined 1,015hp, delivering a 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds.

How does the Revuelto make sure all of that horsepower goes around the bend? Well, the Revuelto comes with Lamborghini's strongest traditions: four-wheel drive.

Design wise, it's definitely loud, definitely Lamborghini. It links with the iconic and legendary Lamborghini V12 cars of the past throughout the new shape, while the new proportions open the door towards the future.

The front end is something you will instantly recognise as typically Lamborghini, featuring inimitable proportions of the Diablo and the floating blade on the rear fender, while the muscularity and inclined front of the Murciélago is evident.

Since this is a revolutionary car, Lambo gave it all it had, which also means that its safety features and infotainment system are all debuting new features.

The Revuelto offers a completely new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system consisting of three displays: a 12.3' instrument cluster, 8.4' central display, and in addition a 9.1' display. Amazon Alexa allows access to vehicle control functions such as climate, navigation and media via voice commands

Revuelto sees Lamborghini implementing a complete ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for the first time, powered by radars, cameras, and other sensors.

The package includes Active Lane Departure Warning (ALDW), which monitors lane markings and corrects steering if the driver inadvertently crosses the lane line. In addition, Lane Change Warning (LCW) monitors blind spots and warns the driver of any danger before changing lanes. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) regulates the car's speed and its distance from the vehicle in front, accelerating or braking autonomously.

A couple of years ago, the Italian automaker announced its electrification plans, and this is the first of the bunch - which surely will be followed up by the Huracán and Urus. This is a wild car, and we can't wait to see what else Lamborghini comes up with soon.